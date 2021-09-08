Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 179 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,410,000 after purchasing an additional 211,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,216,000 after acquiring an additional 225,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,424,000 after acquiring an additional 757,062 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,136,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,820,000 after acquiring an additional 204,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,904,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,641,000 after acquiring an additional 34,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.94.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMP opened at $269.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.37 and a 200-day moving average of $249.48. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.82 and a 52 week high of $277.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

