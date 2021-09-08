Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 419 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% during the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.3% in the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Enbridge by 16.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

NYSE:ENB opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.36. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $80.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 147.51%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

