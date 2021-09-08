Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $9,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 443.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,299,000 after acquiring an additional 134,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $496,206,000 after acquiring an additional 65,928 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 109,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,700,000 after acquiring an additional 40,227 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,497,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $365,153,000 after acquiring an additional 33,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,772,000 after acquiring an additional 29,685 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $260.63 on Wednesday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.31 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.95.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

