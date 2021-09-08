Quantis Network (QUAN) Achieves Market Cap of $18,347.51

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, Quantis Network has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $18,347.51 and approximately $207.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00059945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00132565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.78 or 0.00190562 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,364.96 or 0.07304767 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,195.88 or 1.00283558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $341.60 or 0.00741558 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.