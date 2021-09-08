Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $844,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,608 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.62. The company had a trading volume of 627,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,041,762. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $197.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

