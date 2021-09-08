Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 1,453 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV owned 0.05% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,242,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,215,000 after acquiring an additional 341,204 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 198,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 177,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 45,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter.

IOO traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $74.88. The stock had a trading volume of 76,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,317. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $75.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.02.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

