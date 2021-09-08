Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,821 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. 74.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qurate Retail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,412,929 shares in the company, valued at $30,185,741.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Malone sold 87,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $1,181,645.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,979,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,956,446.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,403 shares of company stock valued at $5,431,179. 11.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.00. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

