Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) EVP Edward J. Hoffman Sells 14,364 Shares

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edward J. Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of Radian Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $247,292.60.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.92. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Radian Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 292,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 63,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

