Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,080.00

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,080 ($27.18) and last traded at GBX 2,060 ($26.91), with a volume of 1310 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,055 ($26.85).

RAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 25.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,929.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,821.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.90%.

About Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

