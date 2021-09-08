Raymond James Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$43.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PPL. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$42.69.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of TSE:PPL traded up C$0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$39.48. 978,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,597. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$26.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.41. The firm has a market cap of C$21.72 billion and a PE ratio of -45.62.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.21). As a group, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.