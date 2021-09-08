Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Rayonier worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 96,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $229,118.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,510.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $34,918.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

RYN stock opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.51 and a beta of 0.95. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $38.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.81.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

