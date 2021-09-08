Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 15.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 210,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 28,245 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2,227.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 96,908 shares during the period. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.5% in the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 88,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.93. The company had a trading volume of 41,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,167,888. The company has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.76 and its 200 day moving average is $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

