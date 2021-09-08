RED (RED) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22,705.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. RED has a market capitalization of $719,454.28 and $22,705.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, RED has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.71 or 0.00394960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006841 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000635 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

