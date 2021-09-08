Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is $0.18. Redfin reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.91 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

In related news, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $123,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,969,364.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 6,083 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $276,594.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,849 shares in the company, valued at $402,364.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,370 shares of company stock worth $7,553,943. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Redfin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,808,000 after purchasing an additional 536,058 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Redfin by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,084,000 after acquiring an additional 576,272 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,494,000 after acquiring an additional 34,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 10.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,676,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,730,000 after acquiring an additional 254,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $51.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.31. Redfin has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -206.24 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

