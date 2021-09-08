Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,577 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.26.

Shares of NKE opened at $162.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.54 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.