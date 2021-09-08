Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 399 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.1% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VNQI opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average of $57.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.