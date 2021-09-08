Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 26,434 iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the second quarter worth $152,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 283.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the second quarter worth $334,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 315.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 20,296 shares during the period.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF stock opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.22.

