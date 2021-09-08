Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.02 Million in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,946,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,567,000 after purchasing an additional 30,157 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 4.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in The Southern by 0.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 447,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,791,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 30.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,250 shares of company stock worth $663,820. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $66.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $67.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.24. The stock has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.69.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

