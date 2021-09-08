Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $8.72 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,535 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.9% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,509.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,463.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,322.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

