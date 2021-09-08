Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,985 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,246,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,312 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $726,252,000 after buying an additional 1,600,139 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,654,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,083,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,831,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,525 shares of company stock worth $24,176,068 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $128.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.04 and its 200-day moving average is $119.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $100.34 and a 12-month high of $129.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.60.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

