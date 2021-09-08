Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $221.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

