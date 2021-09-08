Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes $961,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOOV. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,641,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOOV opened at $145.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.57. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $104.70 and a 1 year high of $147.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.