Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) EVP Brian J. Fisher Sells 3,000 Shares

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) EVP Brian J. Fisher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,534.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:RM opened at $57.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 28.98 and a quick ratio of 28.98. The firm has a market cap of $594.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.06. Regional Management Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $60.45.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Regional Management by 3,753.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559,946 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Regional Management by 575.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

