Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Downgraded by Stephens to Equal Weight

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was downgraded by Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective on the stock. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.04.

Regions Financial stock opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,320.7% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 292,763 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,361,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after acquiring an additional 70,905 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,678,000 after buying an additional 44,190 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 338.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 510,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,546,000 after buying an additional 393,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 33.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 234,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 58,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

