Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) Stock Holdings Increased by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) by 1,005.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,097,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998,471 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.27% of Reinvent Technology Partners worth $10,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTP. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Chescapmanager LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Reinvent Technology Partners stock opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. Reinvent Technology Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

