REPO Reaches One Day Volume of $40,339.00 (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One REPO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $40,339.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002389 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00059952 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00132626 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.99 or 0.00196754 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.73 or 0.07229172 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,311.90 or 1.00139143 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003037 BTC.
- Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $414.66 or 0.00896500 BTC.
About REPO
According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “
Buying and Selling REPO
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
