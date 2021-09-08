Request (REQ) Reaches One Day Volume of $15.86 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Request coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $219.19 million and $15.86 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Request has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00058551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00150823 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $333.75 or 0.00724127 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00043335 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

REQ is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official website is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

