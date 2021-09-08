Requisite Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Requisite Capital Management LLC cut its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 54.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,193 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 0.6% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000.

NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.82. 80,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,880. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $19.63.

