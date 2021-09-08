REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target Cut to $22.00

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.57% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on REVG. Zacks Investment Research lowered REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REV Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.
NYSE REVG traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,653,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,955. REV Group has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $971.78 million, a P/E ratio of 166.78 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
In other REV Group news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $50,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,702.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 80,992 shares of company stock worth $1,251,452. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the second quarter worth $706,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the first quarter worth $309,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the second quarter worth $353,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the first quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.
REV Group Company Profile
REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.
