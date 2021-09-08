REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target Cut to $22.00

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on REVG. Zacks Investment Research lowered REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REV Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

NYSE REVG traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,653,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,955. REV Group has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $971.78 million, a P/E ratio of 166.78 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that REV Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other REV Group news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $50,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,702.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 80,992 shares of company stock worth $1,251,452. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the second quarter worth $706,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the first quarter worth $309,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the second quarter worth $353,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the first quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

