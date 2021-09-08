Reviewing Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) and American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) and American Tower (NYSE:AMT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of American Tower shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of American Tower shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and American Tower’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Bridge Capital $7.01 million 10.48 $4.23 million N/A N/A American Tower $8.04 billion 16.94 $1.69 billion $8.44 35.45

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Manhattan Bridge Capital and American Tower, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Tower 0 3 11 0 2.79

Manhattan Bridge Capital presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.55%. American Tower has a consensus target price of $299.58, suggesting a potential upside of 0.12%. Given Manhattan Bridge Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Manhattan Bridge Capital is more favorable than American Tower.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and American Tower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Bridge Capital 61.18% 13.06% 7.32% American Tower 25.84% 44.60% 4.56%

Volatility and Risk

Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Tower has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Manhattan Bridge Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. American Tower pays an annual dividend of $5.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. American Tower pays out 60.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Manhattan Bridge Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and American Tower has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N. Ran in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India. The Europe segment consists of France, Germany and Poland. The Africa segment comprises of Burkina Faso, Ghana, Kenya, Niger, Nigeria, South Africa and Uganda. The Latin America segment includes operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Paraguay and Peru. The Services segment offers tower-related services in the United States, including site acquisition, zoning & permitting services and structural analysis services. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

