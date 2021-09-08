Rhumbline Advisers Has $14.45 Million Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SYNNEX were worth $14,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SYNNEX by 6.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 35.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $878,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $370,348.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $541,599.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,009.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,447 shares of company stock worth $3,114,312. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNX opened at $127.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

