Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Discovery worth $14,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Discovery by 11.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 56.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery by 1.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Discovery by 0.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 71,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery by 21.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $66.70.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

