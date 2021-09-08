Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Crown were worth $13,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 108.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the first quarter worth $36,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Crown by 2,292.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Crown in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Crown in the second quarter worth $70,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crown news, Director B Craig Owens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $320,662.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

NYSE CCK opened at $110.33 on Wednesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.92 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

