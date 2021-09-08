Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $220.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will announce $220.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $220.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $220.24 million. Ribbon Communications posted sales of $231.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year sales of $890.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $885.77 million to $896.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $954.18 million, with estimates ranging from $942.50 million to $965.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 24.01%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBBN. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

RBBN traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 13,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,866. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $916.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 3.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,424,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,110,000 after purchasing an additional 268,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,272,000 after acquiring an additional 616,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,560,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,707,000 after acquiring an additional 285,579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,738,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after acquiring an additional 151,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 13.8% in the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,699,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,543,000 after purchasing an additional 327,694 shares in the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

