Rio Tinto Group to Post FY2021 Earnings of $14.61 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Rio Tinto Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $14.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $15.61. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2022 earnings at $11.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.57 EPS.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.13.

RIO stock opened at $74.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.51. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The firm has a market cap of $93.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 97.66%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

