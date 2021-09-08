RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives C$23.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.94.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REI.UN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.58 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Jonathan Gitlin acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.40 per share, with a total value of C$112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$810,521.60.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.18. The stock has a market cap of C$7.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.18. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$13.64 and a twelve month high of C$23.13.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

