Ritocoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (RITO)

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Ritocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Ritocoin has a total market cap of $365,560.41 and $56.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ritocoin has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00059862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00131370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00189611 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,337.09 or 0.07239826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,157.67 or 1.00139177 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.76 or 0.00902000 BTC.

Ritocoin Coin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,633,807,271 coins and its circulating supply is 1,621,664,714 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin . Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org

Ritocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ritocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ritocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

