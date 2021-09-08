RM (LON:RM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $239.71

RM plc (LON:RM) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 239.71 ($3.13) and traded as high as GBX 241 ($3.15). RM shares last traded at GBX 230 ($3.00), with a volume of 28,135 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of RM in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of RM in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £192.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 239.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 228.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.69%. RM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

RM Company Profile (LON:RM)

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

