Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RHHBY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Roche from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $46.42 price objective on shares of Roche and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.71.

RHHBY opened at $49.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.90. Roche has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $51.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Roche by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,105,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,760 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Roche by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,548,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,442 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Roche in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,037,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roche in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,351,000. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its holdings in Roche by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,106,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,974,000 after acquiring an additional 347,533 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

