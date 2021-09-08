Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Lowered to C$71.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$75.00 to C$71.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

RCI.B has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a C$66.00 price target on Rogers Communications and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$70.07.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of RCI.B opened at C$62.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$50.68 and a one year high of C$67.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.