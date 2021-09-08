Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

Several analysts have issued reports on ROR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rotork from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.29) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Rotork from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other Rotork news, insider Ann Christin Gjerdseth Andersen purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £6,660 ($8,701.33). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,087 shares of company stock valued at $695,923.

LON ROR traded down GBX 3.90 ($0.05) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 352.10 ($4.60). 2,413,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,475. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 343.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 349.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.01. Rotork has a twelve month low of GBX 275.20 ($3.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.93%.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

