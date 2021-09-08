Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,200,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,878,000 after buying an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 199.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.63.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.02. The company had a trading volume of 13,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,231. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.94.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

