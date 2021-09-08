Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

VTV traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,635. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.56.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

