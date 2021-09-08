Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,915 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $325,668,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,724 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 245,663 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,453 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 46,539 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 86,489 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.97. The company had a trading volume of 69,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,868,791. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $81.75 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $137.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

