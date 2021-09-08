Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Invests $101,000 in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,680 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fluor by 286.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,523,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,530,000 after buying an additional 4,095,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fluor by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,963,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fluor by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,060,000 after purchasing an additional 748,976 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,854,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Fluor by 1,858.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 392,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 372,764 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FLR. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of Fluor stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.21. 4,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,490. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

