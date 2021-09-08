Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Trims Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.22. The company had a trading volume of 27,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,394. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.89. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,647 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. upped their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

