Royal Bank of Canada Raises Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$24.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TXG. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.32.

Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$13.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 3.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.53. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$12.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.35.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

