Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€150.00” Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €162.82 ($191.55).

ETR:DHER opened at €132.10 ($155.41) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 52 week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion and a PE ratio of -15.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €122.52 and its 200-day moving average price is €116.57.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

