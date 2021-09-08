Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Neutral Rating for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SMAR. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $82.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.25. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 22,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,474,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,556.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $3,200,889.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,605,562 shares in the company, valued at $166,469,356.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,546 shares of company stock worth $20,155,842 over the last ninety days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 86.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,240,000 after buying an additional 1,486,732 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 111.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,913,000 after buying an additional 1,433,608 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth $100,410,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 210.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,761,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,105 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.