Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 2,200 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,955.64 ($25.55).

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,428.28 ($18.66) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of £111.17 billion and a PE ratio of 27.68. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,419.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,387.04.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

